Swift water rescue mission saves child stranded at popular NC waterfall

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — A child was rescued from the base of Looking Glass Falls in the Pisgah National Forest Sunday after being stranded due to rising water from flash flooding, the Transylvania County Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. when the child swam to the far side of the falls and was trapped by the rapidly rising water.

According to the Transylvania County Rescue Squad’s Facebook page, the river rose quickly due to flash flooding from earlier rainfall, leaving the child stranded on the other side of the falls.

Child rescued from rising waters at Looking Glass Falls after flash flood in Pisgah Forest (Transylvania County Rescue Squad)

The rescue was executed by sending two swift water technicians to the base of the falls. They used a tether to reach the child and bring them back to safety.

Child rescued from rising waters at Looking Glass Falls after flash flood in Pisgah Forest (Transylvania County Rescue Squad)

The rescue operation involved the Transylvania County Rescue Squad, Transylvania County Emergency Medical Services, Brevard Fire Department, and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

VIDEO: Man suffers multiple injuries after falling 60 feet off NC waterfall, park officials say

Man suffers multiple injuries after falling 60 feet off NC waterfall, park officials say

©2025 Cox Media Group