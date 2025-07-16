Bojangles breaks into new market

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles has landed in Colorado.

The Charlotte-based chicken, biscuits and sweet tea concept opened its first restaurant there in Pueblo this month. That location is owned and operated by Lissette Amieal and LVP Restaurant Group. It’s located at 1275 Drew Dix Parkway, part of a TravelCenters of America location off Interstate 25.

LVP inked a deal with Bojangles in 2023 to add 20 restaurants in Las Vegas and 10 locations within TravelCenters across the Western U.S. The first location opened in Las Vegas earlier in 2025. The remainder are expected to open by 2027.

