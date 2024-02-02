Local

Bojangles expansion heating up with 270 restaurants planned across US

By Charlotte Business Journal

Bojangles is expanding into new markets. (ADAM WHITLOW)

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles expects to add 270 restaurants to its footprint over the next several years.

The longtime Charlotte restaurant brand — known for its chicken, biscuits, and tea — says that growth pipeline will accelerate its expansion strategy in new markets, such as Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey and Illinois.

Bojangles’ commitment to optimization and modernization has been a key driver for the brand and its franchisees’ success, CEO Jose Armario says.

