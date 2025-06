CHARLOTTE — Bojangles has unveiled its $5.7 million investment in the Queen City.

The money went into a 43,000-square-foot support center, which will also serve as its headquarters.

It is located in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Its design is described as “Carolina modern” with a 25-hundred-square-foot test kitchen and local artwork.

VIDEO: Bojangles looking at options to sell company

Bojangles looking at options to sell company

©2025 Cox Media Group