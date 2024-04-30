Bojangles sues largest franchise group and accounting firm

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles Restaurants Inc. and Bojangles Opco LLC have filed a lawsuit alleging proprietary and confidential information was wrongfully shared by its largest franchisee organization and an accounting firm.

The Charlotte-based chicken-and biscuits chain claims in a court filing that Bojangles’ of America Franchisee Association and Berkowitz Pollack Brant has caused irreparable harm to the company.

Bojangles lawsuit counters one filed by Bojangles’ of America Franchisee Association in March that alleges breach of contract and unfair and deceptive trade practices. That lawsuit was filed over money BFA members have been paying into a marketing fund — and a separate account they say was kept secret for years.

