Bojangles to take on the Big Apple

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles is in a New York state of mind. The Charlotte restaurant concept — known for its fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea — has inked a 20-unit agreement to bring the chain to New York City. That follows a deal to bring 35 restaurants throughout New Jersey.

“The franchise groups behind this expansion are the exact partners we want to grow with — they bring the industry know-how, operational experience and leadership needed to grow Bojangles in a bustling market like New York,” CEO Jose Armario says.

This marks a new chapter for Bojangles after a brief run in New York City during the 1980s. It’s part of ongoing efforts to grow the chain’s footprint in key metropolitan markets, Armario says.

