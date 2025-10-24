Bomb threat at Gaston County building leads to arrest

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A bomb threat was reported at the Gaston County Administration building on October 22, leading to the arrest of Timothy Mark Henderson.

The Gaston County Communications Center received the threat just before 1:15 p.m., prompting a swift multi-agency response to secure the area around West Main Avenue.

Authorities quickly traced the call to a nearby address, where they apprehended Henderson.

Henderson was charged with making a false report concerning a destructive device.

He is currently held at the Gaston County Jail with a $250,000 secured bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials are urging anyone with information to contact the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 704-869-6800.

