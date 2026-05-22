SALISBURY, N.C. — Nearly three years after emergency brain surgeries left a Salisbury teen fighting for his life, De’Drick Hinson is preparing to graduate high school early.

Doctors discovered an infection that caused swelling on both sides of his brain during his sophomore year, leading to weeks in the hospital.

“I was thinking throughout the course, like, why did it have to happen to me?” Hinson said. “I know a lot of people probably didn’t know if I would be able to make it. Even I, knowing me, didn’t think I would be able to make it.”

He immediately went in for two emergency brain surgeries and spent weeks in the hospital, living without part of his skull for the following year.

Now 18, Hinson credits his mother and support system for helping him push forward.

He was later diagnosed with epilepsy and underwent surgery to replace part of his skull with a 3D-printed implant.

His mom was by his side the entire time with signs of encouragement at every stage of recovery.

Hinson went back to school and finished high school early, and he talked about how he did it.

“My mom and my support system,” he said. “Them being in my ear, and just telling me to keep going, and just encouraging me to do the things that a normal kid would do.”

Graduation day marks milestone for Salisbury teen after emergency brain surgeries

Hinson is preparing his cap and gown as crews at Salisbury High Prep prep the stage and seating.

Watkins is preparing for a graduation party and preparing her nerves.

She watched her son walk down the hospital halls, and on Saturday, he’ll walk across the stage to receive his diploma.

“I’ve been trying to prepare my nerves for this day, because I’m just so proud of him, just to see him to be able to walk across that stage, knowing what he had to overcome,” the mother said. “And the things that he’d been through, and for it to come so fast. It’s amazing, because he made it. He made it, and so I’m overjoyed.”

©2026 Cox Media Group