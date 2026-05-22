Dallas family credits Kyle Busch’s foundation for helping them have children

MOORSEVILLE, N.C. — A Dallas family, Kinsey and Alex Wallace, was able to have children after receiving a grant from The Bundle of Joy Fund.

The grant provided crucial financial support after they were told they could not conceive without in vitro fertilization.

The couple initially faced significant financial barriers to in vitro fertilization, with estimated costs of $20,000 for surgery and an additional $5,000 for medication.

After receiving a grant from The Bundle of Joy Fund in 2018, their daughter, Adleigh Wallace, was born. Kinsey Wallace, mother and IVF grant recipient, expressed deep gratitude for the foundation’s impact on her family.

“They truly mean everything to us,” Wallace said. “We would have never had the chance to have a family without this grant and foundation.”

She described feeling “the joy, from the moment we found out,” when they learned of their pregnancy.

NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, established The Bundle of Joy Fund after experiencing their own fertility challenges.

The foundation organizes an annual gathering for all grant recipients, where Busch routinely thanks them for their support.

Wallace noted her perspective differs. “We can never say thank you enough for what he and Samantha have done and this foundation,” Wallace said.

Wallace also reacted to recent breaking news concerning the Busch family. “Just shock, just completely shook that it happened,” Wallace said.

She attempted to reach out to Busch directly. “My heart just broke for her, and I wanted her to know we were thinking of her and praying for her,” Wallace added.

The Wallace family, now a family of four, attributes their ability to have children to the hope provided by the Busch family.

The Bundle of Joy Fund has awarded 178 grants, resulting in 111 births, and has distributed a total of $2.3 million to families struggling with infertility.

The Wallace family hopes that people will continue to donate to The Bundle of Joy Fund to ensure its ongoing operation.

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