Bond increased for man accused of sexually assaulting college student

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County judge increased the bond for John Alexander, who is accused of sexually assaulting a Belmont Abbey College student in her dorm.
Alexander is now being held under a $500,000 bond.
The judge called the case, “Frightening and egregious.”
Police said he sexually assaulted a student on Sept. 3 while she was sleeping.
Officials at Belmont Abbey said he got into the dorm after someone used a chair to prop open a door.
In court, Channel 9 learned three more women have come forward with allegations against Alexander.
Investigators didn’t say if those claims are related to Belmont Abbey.
