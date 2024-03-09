BOONE, N.C. — Police in Boone are looking for three men they’re interested in talking to about a fraud case.

They named these men as “persons of interest” in a fraud case in which someone’s bank account information was accessed and their funds used without their permission.

Police say the surveillance footage shows these men making fraudulent purchases in relation to the fraud case.

Boone police looking for 3 men in bank account fraud case

They say they left the store in a grey or silver Audi sedan.

Boone Police also shared a warning about mail fraud:

The Boone Police Department is requesting the public to remain vigilant in tracking their expected mail and ensuring it is removed promptly from the mailbox. If suspicious activity is observed, please notify the proper law enforcement agency immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

(WATCH: Sheriff’s drone plays crucial role in finding missing girl)

Sheriff’s drone plays crucial role in finding missing girl

©2024 Cox Media Group