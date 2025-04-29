Family praying for 4-year-old’s recovery after being kicked by horse

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A freak accident on a farm turned one family’s world upside down; 4-year-old Jack Lacroix was kicked in the head by a horse and his future was unclear just a few weeks ago.

Now, he’s taking his first steps again with minimal help.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson met with Jack’s family and learned about their long road ahead.

Jordan Lacroix said Jack loves to be outside, and he was out playing on the farm when someone noticed he was missing on April 4.

“We don’t know exactly what happened. No one saw what happened, but it looks like he may have walked behind a horse, one of them got spooked and he got kicked in the head,” Jordan said.

The father says emergency crews airlifted the young boy from Cabarrus County to Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital within 15 minutes. Jack’s injuries were critical, so doctors rushed him into surgery for an emergency craniotomy.

“He was medically brain dead for about three or four days. He had no brain stem functions, so he really wasn’t responding to any kind of stimulation from like whether you put a light in his eye,” Jordan said.

Three weeks later, he’s calling his son’s recovery “incredible.” He says his son has “purposeful movement” on both sides, and he could be moved to the rehabilitation floor this week.

“He’s finally to a point where he smiles both sides come up. It was before, very similar to, like a stroke patient,” Jordan said.

Jordan says he credits the power of prayer for his son’s healing.

“We went from living second by second to moment by moment, and now we’re living day by day,” Jordan said.

Friends, family, and strangers have donated more than $48,000 to help with the recovery. You can help by donating at this link.

(VIDEO > Carolina Strong: Rescue horses ease mental health challenges at Mint Hill ranch)

Carolina Strong: Rescue horses ease mental health challenges at Mint Hill ranch

©2025 Cox Media Group