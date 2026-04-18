Boone police searching for vehicle, occupants after man falls from truck bed

BOONE, N.C. — Boone police are searching for a vehicle and its occupants after a person fell out of the truck bed in a reckless driving incident.

Just before midnight on April 11, officers received a report of a man who had fallen out of the bed of a moving pickup truck near the intersection of Perkinsville Drive and Grove Street.

Officials said the vehicle was reported to be driving in a careless and reckless manner when the man fell from the truck.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with a custom lift, police said. It has white lighting underneath the wheel wells and black wheels.

Police are working to find out what happened and are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Those with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 828-268-6959.

WATCH: Charges dropped in deadly north Charlotte triple shooting

Charges dropped in deadly north Charlotte triple shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group