Boone water main break causing outages near Fairway Drive

BOONE, N.C. — A water main break in the town of Boone will cause water outages for some residents for up to six hours.

Town officials announced that a water main break occurred near Fairway Drive around 9:15 a.m.

Though road closures are not expected, officials said several residents in the area could be without water for four to six hours.

Affected streets include Fairway Drive, Johnson Street, Eagle Drive, Circle Drive, Old Fairway Drive, and Shady Glen Lane.

No additional details have been made available.

