CHARLOTTE — Northwood Retail’s The Bowl at Ballantyne has inked deals with three new tenants.

Jim Noble’s Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, North Carolina-based Arrow – Cuts & Shaves and fast-growing fitness chain Solidcore will join six other tenants at that mixed-use retail, dining and entertainment district in south Charlotte.

All three will open in 2024.

