Boy nearly struck by vehicle in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A boy, believed to be about 3 to 4 years old, was found on Belfast Drive in Gastonia after he was nearly struck by a vehicle, police said.

The Gastonia Police Department posted on social media that officers were looking for his family.

A little later in the day, police said they located the boy’s parents.

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The Department of Social Services has assumed custody of the child.

The incident occurred after a concerned citizen contacted police about the child’s presence on Belfast Drive. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department initiated an immediate search of a four-block radius, speaking with residents in an attempt to find a parent or guardian for the non-verbal boy, who may have special needs.

During the ongoing efforts to locate his family, the boy spent the afternoon at the Gastonia Police Department.

While there, officers watched cartoons with him and ensured he had plenty of snacks, noting that he appeared to be a big fan of cheese crackers. With no family immediately identified, the Department of Social Services responded and took custody of the child.

Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the boy’s family. Anyone who lives in the Belfast Drive area and recognizes the child from his clothing, or knows of a family missing an energetic little boy matching his description, should contact Gastonia Police immediately at 704-866-6702.

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