Boy recovers in hospital after crash that killed his mom

OAKBORO, N.C. — A five-year-old boy is recovering after he was in a crash Friday in Oakboro that killed his mother.

The boy, Matthew Keene, turned five years old over the weekend at Children’s Levine Hospital in Charlotte.

“He was excited because the only one thing he really wanted was to see me and his mom and his whole family get together,” said his father, Matt Keene.

But the car crash tore the family apart.

Matthew and his mom, Emily Keene, were traveling on Liberty Hill Church Road when the driver of a pickup truck hit their car head-on, according to troopers.

Emily Keene was airlifted to Atrium Health Main where she died from her injuries.

Emily and Matt Keene Emily Keene and her son, Matt Keene, were in a crash Friday morning in Oakboro. Emily Keene died at a hospital. Matt Keene continues to recover.

“She was definitely a devoted mom,” said Anna Beane, Matt Keene’s girlfriend. “And he’s definitely going to feel that loss for some time.”

Matt Keene said his son has had two surgeries after fracturing his spine.

Matthew celebrated his birthday Sunday with his dad, his dad’s girlfriend, and staff in the PICU.

“He’s taking it honestly better than I would expect him to,” Matt Keene said. “He’s still hurt and grieving because everything is new.”

Matt Keene Matt Keene, 5, is recovering after a crash Friday in Oakboro killed his mother.

The Keene family plans to throw Matthew a birthday party once he’s discharged from the hospital.

Matt Keene said the tragedy serves as a reminder that every day with family is worth celebrating.

“Seeing this, how quick, a blink of an eye, everything can change,” the father said. “You never know when you’re very last day would be.”

Matt Keene said he’s taking time off work to be at his son’s side.

No one has been charged in the crash.

Troopers are handling the investigation and will speak with the district attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

VIDEO: Oakboro K-9 wins national contest to help fund department

Oakboro K-9 wins national contest to help fund department

©2024 Cox Media Group