1 killed, 1 critically injured in Oakboro crash

CHARLOTTE — Several helicopters and agencies responded to an accident in Stanly County that left one dead and two injured on Friday morning.

The West Stanly Fire Department posted an update on social media on Friday evening, explaining what happened just 12 hours before.

Just around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a car accident in the 14000 block of Liberty Hill Church Road pinned in three people.

Medical helicopters were requested, but two of the patients were transported by ground.

One of the victims died from their injuries. At least one other was still in critical condition when the department posted the update.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. A cause has not been released yet

