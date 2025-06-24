Brandon Miller talks rehab, Hornets future and giving back through youth basketball camp

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are under 24 hours away from the NBA Draft.

The team is set to turn a new page as the league enters the offseason. Star forward Brandon Miller is also looking forward to a fresh start after missing most of the second half of the season due to injury.

Miller is also set for his first basketball camp in Charlotte after hosting one last year in Nashville. Miller watched fellow Tennessee native Darius Garland host similar camps during his career.

The BMill Skills Factory is set for July 25th and 26th.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9’s Phil Orban sits down with Miller on his recovery and efforts to give back to the community.

