Queens University to become full NCAA Division I member

CHARLOTTE — Queens University of Charlotte will become an active NCAA Division I member on July 1, after successfully completing a three-year reclassification process, officials stated Tuesday in a news release.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ decision grants Queens University access to Division I membership benefits, including full NCAA post-season eligibility starting this fall.

“It is definitely an exciting time to be a part of the Queens University of Charlotte community,” said Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout.

ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon congratulated Queens, stating, “From day one, Queens has demonstrated a firm commitment to the principles of Division I Membership.”

Queens University of Charlotte’s transition to Division I was initiated by a unanimous vote from its Board of Trustees to join the Atlantic Sun Conference, with the process officially starting on July 1, 2022.

During the reclassification period, Queens’ student-athletes excelled academically, achieving a record-setting 3.45 GPA twice in the past three seasons, according to the news release.

The Royals made 45 post-season appearances, including a notable performance by the men’s basketball team, which reached the semifinal round of the ASUN Championship tournament.

Queens’ athletes have been recognized for their achievements, earning ASUN Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards and competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

In addition to their athletic and academic accomplishments, the Royals contributed over 7,000 hours of community service in the past academic year.

VIDEO: Queens University’s director of athletics navigates cancer battle

Queens University’s director of athletics navigates cancer battle

©2025 Cox Media Group