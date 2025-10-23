Braves support Yancey County school with facility upgrade after Helene

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — The Atlanta Braves are doing their part to help high school baseball and softball teams impacted by Helene.

Mountain Heritage High School in Yancey County was hit hard during the storm.

Now, the Braves are helping them come back with a facility upgrade. The field now has new fencing, a pitching mound, batting cage nets, scoreboards and more.

A magnolia tree from Atlanta is planted behind the center field fence. It’s meant to represent growth in the area for years to come.

VIDEO: After Helene, solar provided power to western N.C., now they’re getting permanent systems

After Helene, solar provided power to western N.C., now they’re getting permanent systems

©2025 Cox Media Group