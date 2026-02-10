Brawl erupts during Hornets-Pistons game as win streak ends

CHARLOTTE — Several punches were thrown during the third quarter of Monday night’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons at the Spectrum Center.

A large fight that involved forward Miles Bridges and center Moussa Diabaté broke out during the middle of the third quarter. Both Bridges and Diabaté were ejected from the game. Pistons players Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart were also ejected.

Duren had the ball and was driving toward the basket with just over seven minutes left in the third period when he was fouled by Diabate. Duren turned around to get face-to-face with Diabate and the two appeared to butt heads. Duren then hit Diabate in the face with his open right hand, starting a confrontation that lasted more than 30 seconds.

Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown captured video of the fight towards the end:

Things just got ugly.



Several punches thrown between the Hornets and Pistons, even prior to what I captured here.



Several DQ’s likely coming. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/jH01MYc2O9 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) February 10, 2026

Diabate and Duren had an initial interaction that led to benches being cleared.

This view captures the initial interaction between Moussa Diabate and Jalen Duren.



It only escalated from there. #Hornets | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/66kbg5cXsn — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) February 10, 2026

The Hornets lost to the Pistons by a score of 110-104, ending their 9-game winning streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: Newly signed Charlotte FC defender Henry Kessler sits down with Channel 9)

Newly signed Charlotte FC defender Henry Kessler sits down with Channel 9

©2026 Cox Media Group