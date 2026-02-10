Local

Brawl erupts during Hornets-Pistons game as win streak ends

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Moussa Diabate, Jalen Duren Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate, second from left, is held back as he goes and Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) fight during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) (Nell Redmond/AP)
CHARLOTTE — Several punches were thrown during the third quarter of Monday night’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons at the Spectrum Center.

A large fight that involved forward Miles Bridges and center Moussa Diabaté broke out during the middle of the third quarter. Both Bridges and Diabaté were ejected from the game. Pistons players Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart were also ejected.

Duren had the ball and was driving toward the basket with just over seven minutes left in the third period when he was fouled by Diabate. Duren turned around to get face-to-face with Diabate and the two appeared to butt heads. Duren then hit Diabate in the face with his open right hand, starting a confrontation that lasted more than 30 seconds.

Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown captured video of the fight towards the end:

Diabate and Duren had an initial interaction that led to benches being cleared.

The Hornets lost to the Pistons by a score of 110-104, ending their 9-game winning streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

