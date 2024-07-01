Brewery closes after three-year run

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Brewhouse has served its last customers after a three-year run. The nanobrewery posted on social media that it has officially closed at 1500 River Drive, Suite 250, in Belmont.

“We have made some good beers and our seltzers are the best around. But making good beer is not a guarantee of success at the cash register. We have stayed open as long as we could,” it posted on Facebook.

An affiliated company will offer the last of the brewery’s product for sale.

