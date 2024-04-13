Brewery opening at Midtown

CHARLOTTE — Lost Worlds Brewing wants guests to find their adventure. And it hopes to set the stage by transporting them to an adventure club in the 1900s.

The brewery’s 4,000-square-foot taproom opens Saturday at The Metropolitan in midtown Charlotte. It also offers a 1,600-square-foot covered patio along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

“Our guest is someone that loves to travel, loves a unique environment, but wants something different than that same old, same old,” owner Dave Hamme says. “The details are what makes us different. We are certainly an experience.”

This marks a second location for the Cornelius-based brewery. Its original 4,800-square-foot taphouse opened in 2020 at 19700-D One Norman Blvd. during the height of the pandemic.

“This makes us a Charlotte brewery. This gives us a base destination — seeing if our brand and style can be replicated in a new place,” Hamme says.

