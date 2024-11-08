Brewery quietly closes two locations

CHARLOTTE — Pharr Mill Brewing Co. appears to have tapped out of the Charlotte market, shuttering two locations.

That includes an 1,800-square-foot brewery and related barbecue food truck in Harrisburg. A sister concept, initially dubbed Pharr Mill Brewing, appears to be closed as well. The taproom and full-service restaurant were renamed earlier this year as The Mill Brew & Social House.

Now, the assets of the brewery, including its 7-barrel brewhouse, tanks, kegs and Jon G BBQ Smoker are going up for auction.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group