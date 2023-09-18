New brewery brings Caribbean vibes to Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — Panzú Brewery founders and siblings, Rosa Marte de Pacheco and Johan Marte, were born and raised in the Dominican Republic.

The pair were shareholders in their father’s fruit pulp production company, which is where they say they developed an appreciation for native flavors and a deep love of beer.

As the pair started crafting their own brews, they also dreamed of opening a brewery. That dream became a reality when they found an available space in downtown Mint Hill.

Panzú Brewery, named in honor of their late father, opened recently at 7251 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Customers can expect fresh and creative seasonal offerings made with top-quality ingredients, from the variety of hops used in their beers to the exotic spices in Panzú's kitchen.

The year-round beer list will include New England and tropical IPAs, blonde and amber ales, as well as wheats and stouts.

The menu features tapas inspired by their homeland, made with tropical fruits, pork and plantains.

The brewery is open Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, go to panzubrewery.com.

