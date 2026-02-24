Brides finally receive wedding photos, but video remains missing

There is good news for some couples who complained about a wedding photographer Action 9 first told you about last month.

Our sister station in Durham, WTVD, is reporting three brides told them Holly Christina Photography finally gave them their raw wedding photos but not video they paid for.

WTVD also says some brides and grooms disputed the charges with their credit cards and won.

So, at least they’re not out the money.

Multiple wedding couples say they paid the photographer thousands for their big day but didn’t get what they paid for and were having trouble getting answers.

Some started keeping a spreadsheet of unhappy customers.

They told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke it was up to more than 80 couples with more than $373,000.

The attorney general is investigating.

The photographer’s website eventually said the company was going out of business.

