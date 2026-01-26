Photography company shuts down, allegedly owing $373,000 to over 80 couples

CHARLOTTE — A wedding photographer Action 9 first told you about last week says she’s now out of business.

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

Multiple wedding couples say they paid Holly Christina Photography thousands for their big day.

They didn’t get what they paid for and were having trouble getting answers.

Some started keeping a spreadsheet of unhappy customers.

They told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke it was up to more than 80 couples, more than $373,000.

The photographer’s website now says, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are no longer able to continue providing photography or videography services. No new bookings are being accepted, and all business operations are in the process of being formally closed.”

It goes on to say, “Messages are being reviewed periodically. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult transition.”

VIDEO: ‘Sickening’: Couples say they paid wedding photographer thousands, but didn’t get what they paid for

‘Sickening’: Couples say they paid wedding photographer thousands, but didn’t get what they paid for

©2026 Cox Media Group