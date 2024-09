IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers in Iredell County are getting a new $1.3 million bridge but it’s going to take about one year to complete.

Crews with the state Department of Transportation will close Brawley Road over Weathers Creek on Monday to work on the new bridge.

A detour will take drivers to Shinnville Road, Weathers Creek Road, and Ostwalt Amity Road back to Brawley Road.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2025.

©2024 Cox Media Group