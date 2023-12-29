Bring a dog home for the day with CMPD’s Animal Care “Daycation” program

CHARLOTTE — If you’re not ready to commit to adopting a furry friend, CMPD’s Animal Care and Control unit offers some options to get a best friend for a day.

“Staycation” and “Daycation” programs are the Animal Care units efforts to socialize dogs in it’s care

“It gives it a nice day out, interaction it really needs, lots of fun and it gives it a nice day out,” said Melissa Knicely with CMPD’s Animal Care and Control.

A “Staycation” allows you to bring home a pup for a week, giving them relief from the shelter.

The “Daycation” is even less of a commitment, when someone can care for the dog just for a few hours.

People interested can drop by the shelters from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the weekend and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

