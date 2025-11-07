Brooks Sandwich House closed Friday as jury selection wraps in owner’s murder trial

CHARLOTTE — Brooks Sandwich House will be closed on Friday due to the trial for two men charged with murdering the owner, Scott Brooks.

According to police, Terry Conner and Steven Staples killed Brooks while he was opening the restaurant in 2019.

All 12 jurors have been selected for the trial, along with three alternates.

However, one more alternate must be chosen before opening statements can begin.

Those could start as soon as Friday.

