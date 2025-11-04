CHARLOTTE — Nearly all the jurors have been seated in the trial of two men accused of killing NoDa business owner Scott Brooks. As the court case begins, his brother, David Brooks, is feeling an outpouring of community support, including help from another local restaurant to keep Brooks’ Sandwich House open during the proceedings.

The trial is expected to last through November and the Brooks family is already feeling the support through the trying time.

The lunch rush is still going strong at the Charlotte staple known for its burgers and hot dogs.

Community rallies around restaurant as trial for Scott Brooks’ accused killers begins

“What a round of support, it is,” said owner David Brooks “My grandmother, my grandfather used to bring me over here when we lived off 35th Street,” David Brooks said.

Terry Massey is a Brooks’ regular, especially since the tragedy six years ago.

“It’s community support,” Massey said. “During this time, if we have that opportunity to support each other, that’s the best thing we can do.”

David Brooks said customers can still grab a bite to eat because of the help from a mom-and-pop restaurant in Mint Hill -- The Hill Bar and Grill.

“He’s helping us staff this place while we’re at the trial,” David Brooks said.

The Hill is sharing its employees to keep Brooks’ Sandwich House open throughout the trial.

“This is going to be such a relief off me and my wife and my family knowing that we have to concentrate on one thing and that’s us getting justice for my brother,” David Brooks said.

The Hill owner said he’s happy to help and wants the spotlight on the Brooks’ family and their business during the difficult time.

Jury selection in the Brooks homicide case continues Wednesday.

Steven Staples and Terry Conner are the men on trial.

They’re accused of robbing and killing Scott Brooks as he was opening up Brooks’ Sandwich House.

The two suspects killed a man and woman in north Charlotte 32 days after Scott Brooks’ death, police said.

Prosecutors will get to use that case in the trial.

VIDEO: Both suspects to be tried together in Brooks’ Sandwich House murder case