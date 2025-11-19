Brush fire near Banner Elk contained, burn bans issued in western NC

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A brush fire near Banner Elk has been fully contained Wednedsay and is now under control, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The fire, which started on Monday, burned more than 100 acres near Banner Elk Highway. Despite containment, emergency crews continue to monitor hot spots in the area.

Due to dry conditions, many communities in western North Carolina have issued burn bans. These include Buncombe and Yancey counties, as well as Lake Lure.

Officials are advising against burning in Haywood and McDowell counties until conditions improve.

The Department of Public Safety notes that the fall wildfire season typically runs until early December, highlighting the ongoing risk of wildfires during this period.

Residents and drivers near Banner Elk are urged to exercise caution as emergency crews continue to manage the aftermath of the fire.

