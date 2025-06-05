Bryce Young to host second annual youth camp in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — For the second straight year, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will host a free youth camp in Charlotte, with an emphasis on mental health.

The event is in support of the Young9 foundation, founded by Young, which aims to educate and empower youth and their families to navigate the unique pressures and challenges they face.

It’s scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, June 7, at the Irwin Belk Complex on the Johnson C Smith University campus.

Interested participants can register here:

VIDEO: Bryce Young makes surprise appearance at Charlotte schools, football practices

Bryce Young makes surprise appearance at Charlotte schools, football practices

©2025 Cox Media Group