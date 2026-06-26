FORECAST: Heat wave and thunderstorms to hit Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the threat of thunderstorms this afternoon into tomorrow evening.

The rain has quit for now, but another complex of storms will hit the mountains tomorrow afternoon and then make a run for Charlotte as early as dinnertime.

The biggest threats will be heavy rain and lightning.

Before that happens, the heat steps up with temperatures in the 90s.

By next week, the chance for storms decreases greatly.

However, this will allow the heat to reach very dangerous levels.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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