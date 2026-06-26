Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat wave and thunderstorms to hit Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the threat of thunderstorms this afternoon into tomorrow evening.
  • The rain has quit for now, but another complex of storms will hit the mountains tomorrow afternoon and then make a run for Charlotte as early as dinnertime.
  • The biggest threats will be heavy rain and lightning.
  • Before that happens, the heat steps up with temperatures in the 90s.
  • By next week, the chance for storms decreases greatly.
  • However, this will allow the heat to reach very dangerous levels.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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