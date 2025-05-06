Bryce Young makes surprise appearance at Charlotte schools, football practices

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young dropped in on a few schools in the Charlotte area Monday, sharing his advice on inspiration and a few sweet treats.

Young went to West Charlotte High School and brought Bojangles’ Bo-Berry Cookies for the state-championship football team and the girls’ flag football teams.

Bryce offered his congratulations to the players, but he also knows how important his influence can be in the Carolinas.

“I was able to have a lot of people, whether it was up close or from afar, that I could look at and try to learn from and be inspired by,” Young said. “You know, [I’m] blessed to be able to have that opportunity now, and I don’t that lightly.”

Young also stopped at Ranson Middle School to surprise students who achieved academic milestones. He brought more cookies, answered questions, and took pictures with the kids.

Young is set to start his third season with the Panthers after a strong draft. We’ll learn the Panthers’ opening day schedule for 2025 later this month.

