Bryce Young hosts third annual Youth Football Camp

CHARLOTTE — A little rain couldn’t put a damper on Bryce Young’s third annual Youth Football Camp in south Charlotte Saturday morning.

The Panthers’ quarterback and his Young 9 Foundation welcomed teammates, coaches and hundreds of kids to the Harris YMCA.

They ran drills and talked about mental health.

The goal of Young’s foundation is to empower kids to talk more openly about their mental health challenges.

Young says he likes the face-to-face time with the kids, too.

The foundation continues to grow. Last week they announced they were partnering with the Special Olympics to expand inclusive sports programming.

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