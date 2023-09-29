Bryce Young returns as starting QB ahead of Panthers-Vikings game

CHARLOTTE — It was a one-game break for Bryce Young after nursing an ankle injury; the Carolina Panthers quarterback will be back in the starting role for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team said Friday that Young is no longer on the injury list. He had been out since Sept. 18′s game against the New Orleans Saints. Andy Dalton took the reins for the Panthers’ last game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Young and the Panthers are still seeking their first win of the 2023 season. So are the Vikings.

Earlier this week, Young did not have a noticeable limp during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to reporters.

Young started the first two games for the Panthers and hit 59.2% of his passes. He’s racked up 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, along with two fumbles, according to the Associated Press.

The Panthers will host the Vikings at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

