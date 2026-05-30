Buc-ee’s gas station to break ground in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. — The first Buc-ee’s gas station in North Carolina will officially break ground on June 10.

The Buc-ee’s will sit on a 34-acre site in Mebane, about 120 miles northeast of Charlotte, along Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, near the I-40/I-85 interchange.

According to a spokesperson from the chain, the gas station is set to open sometime in late 2027.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working with the company to find more North Carolina locations for the gas station.

©2026 Cox Media Group