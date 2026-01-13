Buddhist monks make way into York County during ‘Walk for Peace’

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The group of Buddhist monks grabbing national attention has made its way into York County.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured video of their journey Tuesday afternoon on Highway 21 as they continue on their 2,300-mile trek.

The Buddhist monks and their dog, Aloka, have captivated people across the country, with some people traveling hundreds of miles to see them in person.

As the monks make their way to Charlotte and through our area, we wanted to catch you up on what exactly they’re walking for and answer some common questions.

The 2,300-mile Walk for Peace began in Texas and will end in Washington, D.C.

They’re walking through ten states.

Their goal is to promote national healing, unity, and compassion and remind Americans that peace is not a destination, but a practice.

The walk’s spiritual leader has said they walk not to protest - but to awaken the peace that already lives within us.

This long walking pilgrimage is not an uncommon practice in Buddhism.

The monks do stop to rest each evening - and have been holding visiting hours with the community. During that time, they’re offering ‘peace sharing talks.’

How you can participate:

To welcome the Venerable Monks, the group suggests a simple greeting by placing your palms together and bowing.

You can join, just make sure to walk behind them and not in front or beside them.

Maintain a quiet presence near the monks.

Don’t touch the monks. You can offer flowers outward.

Don’t bring pets.

Tuesday night, they’ll be at Catawba Baptist Church in Rock Hill, welcoming people from 6-9 p.m.

You can also follow their path at this map.

