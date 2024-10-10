Builder buys 123 acres in Mooresville

M/I Homes Inc. is adding to its Charlotte-area portfolio with a new community in Mooresville.

It’s building 201 single-family homes and 112 townhomes at Cambrey Pointe, off Rinehardt Road. The homebuilder acquired a 123.5-acre site for the project for $12.9 million last month, according to Iredell County real estate records.

Development of the community is expected to begin later this year.

Homes there will include floorplans with four to six bedrooms, ranging from 2,300 to nearly 3,900 square feet. The townhomes will include up to four bedrooms and range from 1,963 to 2,336 square feet.

