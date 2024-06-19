Builder buys site for community of $1M homes

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Fortune 500 homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. is adding a new project to its Charlotte-area portfolio.

Construction and sales will begin this fall on Toll Brothers’ Luna Estates community in Weddington.

Union County real estate records show Toll Brothers acquired the 29-acre Luna Estates project site in late March for nearly $3 million. The community is at 5932 Weddington Matthews Road.

The large-lot project will include 18 homes with prices starting in the $1.1 million range.

The homes will be from 4,051 to 5,155 square feet with four to six bedrooms. They will include three-and-a-half to six-and-a-half bathrooms and up to four-car garages.

