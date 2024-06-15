City council to discuss three major projects

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council will decide the fate of three major projects on Monday.

In south Charlotte, council members will vote on whether to allow up to 566 housing units near Rea Road and Elm Land. That’s down from the original proposal of 1,100 units.

However, neighbors are opposed to the project because it is near an eagle’s nest.

In Elizabeth, the city council will be deciding whether to allow an apartment and retail project. The developer now says 175 units are planned instead of 213.

Some oppose the project because the building height will be 78 feet instead of 65.

The developer is proposing a donation to an affordable housing fund in exchange for the height.

In Uptown, council members will be deciding whether or not to allow the Carolina Panthers to build a fieldhouse.

It could be home to a full-length football field. The team is also currently building two outdoor fields.

If approved, the Panthers hope to have the fieldhouse ready by the start of the 2026 season. However, some neighbors are opposing the project because of the building height and tree loss.

