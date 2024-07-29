Builder enters Charlotte market with multiple projects

CHARLOTTE — A South Carolina homebuilder tied to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is making its foray into the Charlotte market with several projects in the works.
Columbia-based Mungo Homes had its eye on Charlotte for several years before making a move, the builder’s corporate vice president of marketing Kim O’Quinn told CBJ. Once Mungo was acquired in late 2018 by Clayton Properties Group — a division of Clayton Home Building Group, owned by conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway — it began taking a closer look.
“It really became apparent that Charlotte was kind of the missing cog in our wheel, and so we really started looking hard,” she said.
Mungo already had a presence in the Triangle and multiple other markets across the Carolinas. After its acquisition by Clayton, Mungo expanded into Winston-Salem and Richmond, Virginia, by acquiring established builders in those markets.
It took a different route with Charlotte.
