Builder enters Charlotte market with multiple projects

By Charlotte Business Journal
Pictured are townhomes built by Mungo Homes in Columbia, South Carolina.

CHARLOTTE — A South Carolina homebuilder tied to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is making its foray into the Charlotte market with several projects in the works.

Columbia-based Mungo Homes had its eye on Charlotte for several years before making a move, the builder’s corporate vice president of marketing Kim O’Quinn told CBJ. Once Mungo was acquired in late 2018 by Clayton Properties Group — a division of Clayton Home Building Group, owned by conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway — it began taking a closer look.

“It really became apparent that Charlotte was kind of the missing cog in our wheel, and so we really started looking hard,” she said.

Mungo already had a presence in the Triangle and multiple other markets across the Carolinas. After its acquisition by Clayton, Mungo expanded into Winston-Salem and Richmond, Virginia, by acquiring established builders in those markets.

It took a different route with Charlotte.

