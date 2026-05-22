Man dies after shooting at Catawba County truck stop

NEWTON, N.C. — The man who was shot in the neck at Catawba County truck stop has died.

Ronald Rumley Jr. died at the hospital Thursday, his family members confirmed.

The shooting happened on May 11 at the Love’s Travel Stop along Highway 10 near Newton. Investigators say a woman and a 2-month-old infant were also in the car at the time, but they were not seriously hurt.

Police say the suspect, Jontavious Littlejohn, knew the victim and was arrested in Orangeburg County after a chase. Officials plan on extraditing him to face charges in North Carolina.

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