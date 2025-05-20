Burke County church residents get extension to renovate former school building

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — People living in a Burke County church are getting a second chance to stay.

Last month, building inspectors said the Old George Hildebrand Elementary School was simply too dangerous for residents to reside in.

However, members of the Marshallese New Beginning Church have called the building home for years.

According to reports from the Morganton Herald, the County Board of Commissioners gave the church until November to renovate and get up to code.

The church will be receiving help from a local contractor to make that happen.

