Local

Residents living in Burke County church given 30-day deadline to secure repairs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Families who call a Burke County church home have 30 days to get funding for repairs or move out.

Building inspectors said the Marshallese New Beginnings Church is too dangerous.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Families who live in church face eviction over building safety concerns

Thursday night, commissioners said the church has 30 days to secure a mortgage or grant, as well as a general contractor.

The plan is to bring the building up to code. However, if they do not reach the deadline, residents who live there will be forced to leave.

VIDEO: Families who live in church face eviction over building safety concerns

Families who live in church face eviction over building safety concerns




©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read