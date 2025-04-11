Residents living in Burke County church given 30-day deadline to secure repairs

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Families who call a Burke County church home have 30 days to get funding for repairs or move out.

Building inspectors said the Marshallese New Beginnings Church is too dangerous.

Thursday night, commissioners said the church has 30 days to secure a mortgage or grant, as well as a general contractor.

The plan is to bring the building up to code. However, if they do not reach the deadline, residents who live there will be forced to leave.

