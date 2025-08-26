Burke County launches group to prepare for natural disasters

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County has established a long-term recovery group to aid recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene and prepare for future disasters.

The Burke long-term recovery group aims to unite community partners, including faith-based organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, businesses, and volunteers to coordinate resources and address unmet needs.

According to The Morganton News Herald, an open community meeting to formalize the group is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Hildebran Hall on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton.

Read more here.

VIDEO: 1 storm, 1,400 closures: Rebuilding roads after a devastating hurricane

1 storm, 1,400 closures: Rebuilding roads after a devastating hurricane

©2025 Cox Media Group