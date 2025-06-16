Governor announces new program to rebuild hurricane-damaged homes in western NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Monday, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein announced the state is accepting applications for a new program to repair or rebuild homes in western North Carolina that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Helene.

The program is the first of a series of recovery initiatives to be offered by the North Carolina Commerce Department’s Division of Community Revitalization under the name Renew NC.

“Helene caused significant damage to thousands of homes across western North Carolina,” said Stein. “There is a lot of work to do, and the Renew NC Housing program is the next step in helping western North Carolinians recover. If your home was damaged by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible for assistance depending on your income, so I encourage you to apply today.”

The program is a key initiative to address the remaining long-term recovery needs of homeowners in western North Carolina and will prioritize low-to-moderate-income families.

The Renew NC programs are funded through a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Of the total $1.4 billion in CDBG-DR funding that was allocated to the state for western North Carolina recovery needs, $807 million is allocated to the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program.

Eligible counties include Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg (only from zip code 28214), Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey.

Residents can apply here or call 1-888-791-0207.

