Burke County man arrested for stealing over 6,400 feet of internet cables

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Brightspeed Internet reported the theft of over 6,400 feet of internet data cable from utility poles in Burke County on Monday.

The cables were stolen from the area of Mineral Springs Mountain Road near Nobby Lail Road over multiple dates in the past month. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the thefts.

A witness provided a detailed description of a suspect vehicle seen near the damaged cable lines. The vehicle was identified as a silver Toyota Tundra, and deputies were able to locate it at a residence on Nobby Lail Road.

Fue Lee was found in possession of the Toyota Tundra. Detectives discovered that Lee had sold copper at a scrap yard several times in March, and the copper matched the stolen data cable.

Fue Lee

Lee was arrested without incident and taken before a magistrate, where he received a $25,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are expected.

